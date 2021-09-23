Peoria Police handling stabbing incident at Frye and Central

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are handling a domestic dispute which led to one person being stabbed at the intersection of E. Frye Avenue and N. Central Avenue Thursday morning.

Peoria Police Department Public Information Officer Semone Roth confirmed the situation is a domestic dispute between two brothers in which one of them was stabbed. She said his injuries are not life-threatening.

At this time, police have blocked off the road at E. Frye Avenue and N. Atlantic Avenue.

Roth said the other brother is currently hold up in an upstairs apartment.

Police have set up a perimeter to try and get the suspect out of the apartment.

Advanced Medical Transport is also at the scene.

WMBD has sent a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.