PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has died after a Monday night shooting, Peoria police have said.

According to Semone Roth of the Peoria police department, the man died after being taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries following the shooting which occurred around 8:20 p.m.

There are no suspects and the case remains under investigation.

Officers were called the 2400 block of North Sheridan Road after the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that nine rounds were fired. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The cause and manner of death will be released by the Peoria County Coroner. If Coroner Jamie Harwood rules this a homicide, it would be the city’s 19th of the year.

Anyone with information, please contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.