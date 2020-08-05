Peoria Police hoping to identify person of interest

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police detectives are asking for help identifying a person of interest.
The man is a person of interest in connection with a shooting incident that took place on May 30, 2020, around 9:20 p.m. at the South Metro Market.
Anyone able to identify the person of interest is encouraged to contact Detective Vasquez at (309) 494-8369 or CrimeStoppers, anonymously, at (309) 673-9000.
