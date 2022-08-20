PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers were giving back to the community today and sending community members off with a set of wheels.

The Peoria Police Department held a bicycle giveaway in the department’s parking lot Saturday.

Officers were able to give out 62 used bikes to residents. Police said the bikes were unclaimed property and decided not to throw them away as usual. Instead, they decided a good way to give back would be to give the bikes away to those who didn’t have one.

Neighborhood Services Unit Officer James Hodges said building the bridge between officers and the community is one of their goals.

“Just giving back to the community as police officers. Meeting people. Saying hi. Communicating with them. That’s what it’s all about. So our goal is definitely to continue to reach out to the community. Let them know we’re here for them and if we can give back we’ll give back,” said Hodges.

Police also offered minor repair services on-site to those who came out. PPD plans to have another giveaway once they have more inventory.