PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department raffled off bikes for kids at The Gateway Building at the Peoria Riverfront.

While waiting in line for the free bikes, kids were also able to get cool treats like popsicles and ice-cream sandwiches. After getting their new ride, the children were given helmets and had the opportunity to ride through and obstacle course.

Neighborhood Services Unit Officer Mike Featherstone said last year’s giveaway showed there was a need for bikes in the community.

“I would like to do as many as possible. So what I actually did this year to try to get bikes was that I used the local fire stations. They allowed us to use them as drop off sites. And we did get some support from the community. And I thank you for whoever did donate,” he said.

The police department gave away 96 bikes.