‘More Than Pink Walk’ for breast cancer awareness to take place Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –The “More Than Pink” walk this year for breast cancer awareness is taking place this Saturday.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation Memorial Affiliate will be sponsoring the walk, formally known as the Race for the Cure, at the Metro Centre on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The event, expected to draw several thousand participants and spectators, will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at approximately 9:30 a.m.

There will not be a ‘run’ portion of this event this year.

The following intersections will experience delays:

• Glen & Isabell

• Glen & Sherwood

• Shenandoah & Isabell

• Sherwood & Shenandoah

• Glen & Sheridan

• Sheridan & Shenandoah

• University & Shenandoah

• Glen & University

Buses will be bringing in participants from Kroger at Evergreen Square and will enter the Metro Centre by Bed Bath & Beyond. Buses will depart from the exit on the University Street side of the plaza.

Handicapped, as well as VIP parking, will be in the center of the Metro Centre parking across from the farmer’s market.