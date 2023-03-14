PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have released an update on a homicide from October.

According to a Peoria Police Department press release, a 2016 Dodge Charger was stolen from a car dealership in Mattoon that police believe was used in the commission of the October homicide.

The Peoria Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating this

vehicle pictured below.

The vehicle is identified as an SRT trim model with “392” badging on both sides of the

vehicle. The vehicle is currently reported as a stolen motor vehicle and also displayed

a fictitious license plate.

If you have any information on this case, contact Detective Scott Hulse of the Peoria Police Department at 309-494-8391, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at (309) 673-9000.