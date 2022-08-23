PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are looking for more information after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of W. VIrginia Avenue regarding a 20-round shot spotter alert, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. When they arrived, officers were told three men with gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital using private vehicles.

At this time, the men are listed in stable condition, and police do not have any suspect information.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.