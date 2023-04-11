PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Papa John’s near Bourland Avenue and St. James Street on Monday.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched at approximately 8:33 p.m. When they arrived, a victim told them a handgun-wielding man entered the business and demanded money from the register.

The man took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the business on foot. No one was injured during this incident.

Officers searched the area for the suspect with a police dog but could not locate the man.

No suspect information is available at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.