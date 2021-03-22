One man dead, another in critical condition after shooting at North and Willcox in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — (UPDATE: 6:30 p.m.) == Peoria police confirmed one man is dead and another one is critically injured after a shooting took place at the intersection of N. North St. and W. Willcox Ave. Monday, March 22.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said at approximately 4:39 p.m., multiple gunshots were fired off of W. Corrington Ave. with additional calls of shots fired in nearby alleys and W. Willcox Ave.

Dotson said there were two male victims involved in the shooting. She confirmed one of the victims, a 30 year-old-male, was dead at the scene.

The other victim was transported to a local hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police or Peoria Crime Stoppers.

(PREVIOUS) — Peoria Police are investigating a crime scene at the intersection of N. North St. and W. Willcox Ave. Monday, March 22.

At this time, police have not confirmed anything.

WMBD sent a crew to the scene of the crime and will update this post as more information becomes available.