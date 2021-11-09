Peoria police investigate deadly shooting near S. Greenlawn Ave. and W. Ann St.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police Department is now investigating the city’s 28th homicide of the year.

According to the department’s public information officer, Semone Roth, a male is dead after being shot multiple times Monday night. The person’s name and age have not been released.

The dispatch call for a shooting came in around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of S. Greenlawn Ave. Roth said a ShotSpotter alert counted 12 rounds in the area.

Roth said police officers ultimately found the person shot near S. Greenlawn Ave. and W. Ann St. First responders tried to resuscitate the victim, until Advanced Medical Transport took him to the hospital where he later died. Officers were notified of his death at 11:18 p.m.

Peoria police currently have South Western Ave. and W. Ann Street blocked off as the investigation is underway. According to our WMBD News crew on scene, police have placed gun shell markers on the ground and are looking through grass in the area. Investigators are also knocking on residents’ doors asking questions about the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.