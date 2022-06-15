PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a Monday night shooting.

The suspect is 32-year-old Adrin Terrell. PPD described him as a black man, about 5’3 and 125 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday night, police were called to N. Wisconsin Avenue near Sparky’s Grill in Peoria after a ShotSpotter alert picked up three rounds fired.

Dispatch notified police that a gunshot victim arrived at a nearby hospital. Upon arrival at the scene, officers learned the suspect fired at the victim, who was inside a red truck. He went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Terrell is wanted on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and domestic battery, according to a release from PPD.

Adrin Terrell

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vasquez at (309) 494-8369.

To give an anonymous tip, use Tip411 or call Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and police warn the public not to approach Terrell.

The shooting is still being investigated.