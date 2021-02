PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of East Ravine Avenue and North Peoria Avenue.

Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. ShotSpotter alerts indicate three rounds were fired in the area.

Police say they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were taken and he was brought to a local hospital.

Police say the incident is under investigation. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 309-673-9000.