Peoria Police investigate shooting, residential intersection closed

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police Department is now investigating a shooting near NE Monroe St. and Wayne St.

The dispatch call came in on Wednesday night just before 8 p.m. An officer on the scene has confirmed that at least one man was shot, possibly in the torso. He has been taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

There is now a heavy police presence that has led to the intersection of NE Monroe St. and Wayne St. being closed down.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.