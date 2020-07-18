Peoria Police investigate shooting resulting in injuries, damaged house

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Police official said a shooting Saturday morning resulted in a house being damaged, and one person being taken to the hospital.

Peoria Police Officer Amy Dotson said a ShotSpotter alert was received around 4:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of the 2100 block of North Hampton Court. Investigators, Dotson said, found a car that had crashed into a house there. It was determined that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other, when one vehicle fled and the other crashed.

Several minutes after arriving at the scene, Dotson said officers learned that an adult male was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. The victim is reported to be in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

The driver of the vehicle which crashed into the house was believed to have fled the scene on foot. Dotson said a police K9 unsuccessfully searched for that person.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, or make an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at (309) 673-9000.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected