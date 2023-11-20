PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was fatally shot over the weekend, the Peoria Police Department announced on Monday.

According to Semone Roth, officers were called to an area hospital at 10:15 a.m. on a report of a man who had been driven there by private vehicle. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died a short time later.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Torlando J. Smith, 40, died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. That caused injuries that were inconsistent with life, Harwood said.

Officers learned through their investigation that the shooting occurred in the 100 block of South McReynolds who is about a block from the Gwynn Family Aquatic Center. On McReynolds, officers and detectives found evidence that indicated the shooting occurred inside of a residence there.

Harwood said Smith was pronounced dead at 10:38 a.m. at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center’s trauma room.

There is currently no suspect information. This incident is under investigation.

If the shooting is determined to be a homicide, it would be the city’s 24th of the year, according to the Peoria Police Department.