PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating a shooting incident near Seneca Place and Indiana Avenue on Sunday.

According to a press release, officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:11 p.m. to a home that was struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Officers observed a vehicle leaving the scene from the area of the incident. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled the area at a high rate of speed.

Police followed the vehicle but eventually terminated the pursuit. The vehicle was eventually located unoccupied near Corrington Avenue and Linn Street.

Officers conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Suspect information is unavailable at this time. This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000