PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that the victim said involved two juveniles Thursday.

According to a Peoria police press release, the incident occurred near Linn Street and Beverly Court at approximately 8:48 p.m.

The two victims told officers that they were approached by two juveniles, one with a handgun, and they took personal items from the two victims and fled the area.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.