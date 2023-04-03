PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed vehicular hijacking incident that occurred near Knoxville and Arcadia Avenues Monday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to an armed hijacking at approximately 12:27 a.m.

The victim at the scene told police he was approached by three men wearing ski masks. One of the men was holding a handgun and demanded the victim’s keys. The suspects then fled in the vehicle.

The victim was not injured.

Officers located the stolen vehicle at approximately 1:38 a.m. near North and Republic Streets.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.