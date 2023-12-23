UPDATE (12:42 p.m.) — Amy Dotson with the Peoria Police Department said officers have searched the park on foot as well as with a drone and police dog for possible evidence.

She also noted the cause and manner of death will be released by the Peoria County Coroner once an autopsy is complete.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple Peoria agencies are investigating a body found at Laura Bradley Park Saturday morning.

Peoria Park District Police Chief Todd Green said at approximately 9:48 a.m., people walking through Laura Bradley Park saw a dead body in the creek bed.

Park District police, Peoria police, and Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after and located an adult male’s body.

“Very, very preliminary right now,” said Green. “The scope and circumstances are unknown at this time.”

Green said there is no further information other than the body appeared to be an adult male.

He said as the incident is in its early hours and will remain under investigation as they identify the male.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.