PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday night in Central Peoria.

At about 10:16 p.m., officers were called to the area of West Richwoods Boulevard and North Molleck Drive on a report of a man shot in the leg. When they arrived, they found a boy in the 3100 block of Molleck. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the boy as well as the manner and cause of death will be released later by the Peoria County Coroner‘s office.

The shooting is the city’s 10th homicide of the year.

Few details have been released regarding the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000