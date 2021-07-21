Peoria police investigating death of juvenile near West Seibold Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating the death of a juvenile Wednesday.

At approximately 5:10 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of someone shot at the intersection of W. Seibold and S. Idaho St.

Upon arrival, police discovered a juvenile male victim suffering from life-threatening injuries caused by gunfire. After being taken to a local hospital, the victim later died.

The Peoria County Coroner is expected to release more information about the manner and cause of death later Wednesday.

The incident is under investigation by the Peoria Police Criminal Investigations Division.

Those with any information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309)-673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309)-673-9000.