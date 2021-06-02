Peoria police investigating double homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are investigating a double homicide after locating two men bleeding inside a parked vehicle near Arrowhead and Idaho St. in Peoria Wednesday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson, Medics first responded to the vehicle at approximately 6:08 p.m. Police were requested when the medics determined the men were deceased and the Peoria County Coroner was called to the scene.

The incident is currently being investigated as a double homicide. No suspect information is available at this time.

The victims identities and manner of death will be released by the coroner after the autopsy.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police Detective Corey Miller at (309)-494-8397 or CrimeStoppers at (309)-673-9000.