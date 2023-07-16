PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating yet another shooting that occurred Saturday evening.

There were a total of three people shot within about two miles of each other in Peoria Saturday.

According to a press release by the police department, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of North Peoria Avenue at approximately 8:21 p.m. after a report from ShotSpotter that there were six rounds fired.

Officers were notified that there was one victim that was on the way to a local hospital via private vehicle, and they located a second victim, who suffered a graze wound. Both men are reported to be in stable condition.

Officers gathered at the scene that the victims were originally in the area of the 2700 block of North Peoria Avenue when the suspect had fired into a vehicle, striking the two occupants.

Shell casings were recovered at the scene and the incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.