Peoria Police investigating first apparent homicide of 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating what officials say could be the first homicide of the year.

On Thursday, the PPD’s Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said police were called to the 1300 block of E Hillcrest Pl shortly after 9 a.m., regarding a male down and not moving. Officers found the man deceased with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood was then called to the scene.

Dotson said the scene is still being processed for any evidence, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

There is no suspect information at this time and the PPD is encouraging community members with any possible information to come forward. The police department can be reached at (309) 673-4521.

