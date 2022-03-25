PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are investigating a shooting incident that injured one person Friday.

According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, around 5:38 p.m. an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the shoulder was dropped off at OSF Saint Francis.

The injury is considered non-life-threatening.

The car that dropped the 18-year-old off left the scene, but was located by police near Bigelow Street and Nebraska Avenue. Police took an 18-year-old to the Peoria Police Department for questioning.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.