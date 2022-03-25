PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are investigating a shooting incident that injured one person Friday.
According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, around 5:38 p.m. an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the shoulder was dropped off at OSF Saint Francis.
The injury is considered non-life-threatening.
The car that dropped the 18-year-old off left the scene, but was located by police near Bigelow Street and Nebraska Avenue. Police took an 18-year-old to the Peoria Police Department for questioning.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.