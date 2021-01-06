Peoria Police investigating homicide early Wednesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police officers responded to what is now being ruled a homicide early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 9:34 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of East High Point Place, near Kellstedt Park, regarding a man down.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male with obvious trauma. The victim was pronouned dead at the scene.

The Peoria County coroner was present and there is no suspect information at this time.

The incident is under investigation and the identity of the victim will be released by the coroner after the autopsy is completed.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident, or camera footage they believe may be

important to this investigation, is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.