Peoria Police investigating homicide Friday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local police are investigating a homicide Friday morning after finding a body inside a car in central Peoria.

On Friday, Peoria Public Information Officer Amy Dotson said at 7 a.m. police received a call about a dead person in the 600 block of W. Corrington Ave. A deceased person was found in a vehicle outside a house.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the incident is a homicide.

WMBD had a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

This story will be updated.

