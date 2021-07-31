Peoria Police investigating Homicide on Latrobe St.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near Latrobe and Ligonier Street Saturday.

According to a Peoria Police Department press release, police responded to a report of a person down around 9:14 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a man down in a yard outside a residence.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Roberto Vasquez with the Peoria Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 309-494-8369.

