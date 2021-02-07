Peoria Police investigating ‘large’ fight inside Elevate

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A “large group” of juveniles were seen fighting inside of Elevate Trampoline Park Saturday night.

The Peoria Police is reporting at approximately 9:40 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a group of kids punching and pulling hair inside the trampoline park. The crowd was eventually dispersed and moved outside.

Police say multiple fights then broke out again outside.

According to police, they did not deploy pepper balls or pepper spray at any time to control the group. Though, police stated pepper spray could have been used before they arrived on the scene because they smelled pepper spray in the air inside of the building upon arrival.

AMT and PFD were reported on the scene.

The kids were all eventually picked up by adults, according to police.

Police reported one parent reported her child was attacked but refused medical attention at the scene.

Police say they are reviewing video footage from Saturday night’s incident to find the individuals involved.

If you know who the aggressors are, you are asked to call PPD at 309-673-4521.