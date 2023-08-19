PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are currently investigating a fatal shooting after a man was killed early Saturday morning in an incident in the 400 block of East Arcadia.

Police responded to the scene at approximately 3:47 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert of four shots fired in the area.

Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said lifesaving measures were performed immediately, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The Peoria County Coroner will investigate the cause and manner of death.

Members of the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Patrol Unit have begun an investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.