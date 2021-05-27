Peoria Police investigating overnight shooting that left one man dead

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a shooting in Peoria overnight, leaving police searching for a suspect.

On scene, police spokeswoman Amy Dotson said the call came in around 11:18 p.m. Wednesday reporting shots fired on W. Hedge Hill Ln. near N. Big Hollow. The caller said a victim might have been inside a car.

When police arrived, they found a car abandoned and a man on the ground not too far away.

Police, the Peoria Fire Department, and AMT all attempted to save the man, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

The Peoria County Coroner was also on scene, and said the man’s identity will be released after an autopsy is performed.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are encouraged to call Detective Roberto Vasquez at (309) 494-8369 or CimeStoppers at (309)673-9000.