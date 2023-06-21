(WMBD) PEORIA, Ill– The Peoria Police department is investigating 3 shootings that happened last night. Just before 11:30pm a shot spotter alert came in for 12 rounds fired on West Marquette St. near Duffy’s Tap. Not too long after that, a second shot spotter alert came in with 4 rounds fired on W. Antionette St. then another shot fired on Marquette. This totals 17 rounds fire all in one area.

When police arrived at West Marquette St. they found one adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was then transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. At this time no arrest have been made and police are still looking for a suspect. if you have any information you are encouraged to call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or you can text the keyword PEORIAPD and your tip to 847411

This is an ongoing investigation; this article will be updated as we learn more.