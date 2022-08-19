PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigation is underway for Peoria police after they found a handgun near the area of a reported shooting Thursday.

Police found the firearm after being called to the intersection of W. Seibold and S. Oregon Streets just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, witnesses told officers two male suspects were shooting at each other, but no one was injured. After retracing the flight path of the suspects, officers found a handgun.

The shooting is under investigation. Those with more information are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-452, tip411, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.