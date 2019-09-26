Breaking News
9 local men charged with attempted enticement of child to engage in sexual activity

Peoria police investigates stabbing, suspect arrested for aggravated battery

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Police Department is investigating a Thursday stabbing that left one man injured.

Sergio Lopez

Peoria Police said the call came in around 4 p.m. on a report of a man stabbed in the area of Hancock and Jefferson. Officers arrived and found the victim with a stab wound to his arm.

Officers say 51-year-old Sergio Lopez was arrested shortly after the incident for aggravated battery.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and as of Friday, remains in serious condition.

BREAKING: Adult man stabbed in the arm by OSF Jefferson Buildng in Peoria. He has life-threatening injuries and is in a local hospital. Matt Sheehan TV is on scene with what we know.

Posted by WMBD on Thursday, September 26, 2019

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story