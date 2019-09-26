Peoria police investigates stabbing, suspect arrested for aggravated battery

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Police Department is investigating a Thursday stabbing that left one man injured.

Sergio Lopez

Peoria Police said the call came in around 4 p.m. on a report of a man stabbed in the area of Hancock and Jefferson. Officers arrived and found the victim with a stab wound to his arm.

Officers say 51-year-old Sergio Lopez was arrested shortly after the incident for aggravated battery.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and as of Friday, remains in serious condition.

