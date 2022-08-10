PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Another homicide has taken place in the city of Peoria.

Tuesday night just after 10:30, Peoria Police responded to the area of W. Kettelle St. and S. Louisa St. for reports of a Shot Spotter alert of four rounds.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who suffered a gunshot wound. The first responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead.

Multiple agencies including the Peoria Police Special Investigations Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene.

More information is expected to be released by the Peoria County Coroner, Jamie Harwood.

The situation is currently under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Allen at

(309) 494-8367, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309)

673-9000.