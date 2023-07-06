PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have blocked off NE Madison Avenue between Laveille Street and Spring Street with crime tape while officers investigate a shooting.

At least 13 officers are on scene canvasing the area.

An officer on scene confirmed that two men have been shot and their current conditions are unknown at this time.

One officer was seen taking away what appears to be a children’s bicycle.

Peoria Police are also responding to 6 rounds fired at N. Bootz Avenue and W. Hanssler Place.

It is unclear if these two shootings are related.

This story will be updated.