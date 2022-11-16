PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department issued a traffic collision alert for the City of Peoria at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a press release, those involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured and vehicles are drivable should exchange information, and report the incident in person at the Peoria Police station within 36 hours of the incident.

All parties involved in the crashes must be present in order to file the report with the police department.

