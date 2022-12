PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Police department issued a traffic collision alert on Thursday evening.

According to a Peoria Police press release, anyone involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured and all vehicles are drivable, should exchange information and report the accident in person to the Peoria Police Dept. at 600 SW Adams Street within 36 hours when the alert ends.

All parties involved in accidents must be present in order to file a report.