Peoria Police issue traffic collision alert

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department issued a traffic collision alert for the City Of Peoria on Monday, Feb. 15.

City officials said all motorists involved in crashes where no one is injured and vehicles suffered minimal damage are encouraged to exchange information and report the crash to the Peoria Police Department in-person.

All reports should be made to Peoria Police within 36 hours after the alert ends. All parties involved in the crash must be present to file the report.

The police department is located at 600 SW Adams Street.