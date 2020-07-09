Peoria Police issue warrant for a suspect identified in June homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help locating a suspect who they say killed a man with a point-blank gunshot to the face on Monday, June 29.

A spokeswoman from the department said detectives developed identified the suspect of the shooting as 26-year-old Dujuane P. Nelson. Police said Nelson shot 43-year-old Andre Leathers Sr. of Peoria. Officers found Leathers in the backyard of a residence in the 300 block of N. Saratoga St.

An autopsy confirmed Leathers had suffered a close-range single gunshot wound to the face and likely died instantly.

On June 30, the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of Nelson for first-degree murder with a $1,500,000 bond.

Peoria Police officers said Nelson is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. They are asking residents to contact PPD at 309-673-4521. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 309-673-9000.

