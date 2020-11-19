Peoria Police Lobby closing to the public

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced that its lobby is closed to the public Thursday.

The closure is in line with other closures around Peoria caused by the State of Illinois Tier 3 mitigation recommendations.

Peoria Police will also be suspending several services including:

Photos for outside government ID’s.

General fingerprinting for public and non-urgent circumstances.

Clearance letters for prospective employees, adoptions, or Visa applications.

With the closure, the lobby will no longer be used to exchange goods from online transactions. Peoria’s residents can still use the Walnut street visitor parking lot for online transactions. Anyone who wishes for police to monitor a transaction can call (309) 494-8301 to ensure monitoring if necessary.

Services that are not suspended include:

Sex Offender Registrations

Vehicle Tow/Impound Releases

Fingerprinting for the Illinois Department of Professional Regulations

More information about COVID-19 in our area can be found on the Peoria Health Department’s website.