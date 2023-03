PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing on February 12.

50-year-old Johnny Jackson was placed into custody without incident at a business near the 100 block of N. Main St. in East Peoria on Friday.

Peoria police were originally dispatched to a hospital back in February for a victim with a life-threatening stab wound. Witnesses told police the victim was trying to break up a local fight.