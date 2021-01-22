Peoria Police locate human remains on Knoxville

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have located human remains in a recreational vehicle around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police found the vehicle containing the human remains located near Knoxville Ave and Detweiller Drive.

At this time, the identity of the remains is currently unknown, but Peoria police suspect they belong to 49-year-old Jeffery Blevins, a man reported missing on Wednesday.

Peoria Police said Blevin’s missing person case is now being treated as a homicide.

Officially, the Peoria County Coroner has not yet determined the cause of death or the identity of the remains.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309)-673-4521.