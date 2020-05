PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department said the two juvenile girls that were missing have been located and are okay.

It was initially reported that 15-year-old Chiara A. Stringer and 9-year-old Jaydestie’s C. Phillips were last seen between 9-109 p.m. on Monday in the 1000 block of East Republic St. in Peoria.