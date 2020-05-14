Peoria Police look for shooting suspect after man dies at hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are working to figure out what lead to a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Around 7:15 P.M., officers responded to a shots fired call on the 1700 block of N. Great Oak Rd. off W. Nebraska Ave.

Initially, police did not find a victim and at the time no victim was reported.

Later, a 22-year-old man with a gunshot injury arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle. That man later died from his injuries.

Right now, Peoria Police are still looking for a suspect and the incident is still under investigation.

This is the city’s third homicide of the year.

Anyone with information should call the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.