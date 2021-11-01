UPDATE: Andrew Bigham has been located and is safe

UPDATE (8:45 p.m.) According to an update from the police department, Andrew has been located and is safe. Andrew’s family has confirmed that it is him this time.

UPDATE(8:02 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police Andrew Bigham is still missing.

Peoria police previously said that he had been located, but now police have stated that they had located a different missing person.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521.

UPDATE(6:32 p.m.) According to an update from the police department, Andrew has been located and is safe.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are looking for a missing 20-year-old in the area of 1625 W. Latham Lane Monday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, Andrew Bigham was last seen in the area at approximately 2:28 p.m.

Bigham was last seen wearing a black shirt with red roses down one sleeve and grey pants.

