Peoria Police looking for a missing juvenile

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help looking for a missing 10-year-old.

Cedric L. Parker was last seen Friday afternoon near the 2800 block of West Grinnell Avenue, wearing a blue sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black Jordan tennis shoes.

Peoria Police say he may be headed towards Taft Homes.

Anyone who has seen Parker is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521.

