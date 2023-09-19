PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a vehicle of interest in a homicide investigation.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers are looking for a black GMC Yukon with Illinois plate DE98690.

Officers are looking for the vehicle in connection to the death of 42-year-old Maurice Young on Aug. 19. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood stated that the autopsy showed that Young died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police arrested 34-year-old Lovell T. Eggleston in connection to this shooting. Eggleston was indicted on Sept. 5 for alleged aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of all charges. His trial is set for Nov. 13. Bond in his case is set at $150,000.