PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking the public for help, Friday, to identify a suspect they believe attempted to steal an ATM.

According to a Peoria Police press release, officers responded to an attempted ATM theft near the area of 3500 west War Memorial Drive at approximately 9 a.m. Monday.

Officers determined that the incident occurred several hours before police arrived on the scene. The ATM was not stolen, but the machine sustained extensive damage.

Detectives were able to obtain a picture of the suspect, but have been unsuccessful in their attempts to identify him.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, tip411, or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.